CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash involving an Amazon tractor-trailer prompted the closure of a ramp to Interstate 93 in Randolph on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on the ramp that carries traffic from Route 24 north to I-93 south.

Crews have since cleared the wreckage and the ramp was reopened shortly after 6 a.m. but residual traffic delays are expected in the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

