Crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down Mass. Pike westbound in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Mass. Pike on Sturbridge.
The crash, which resulted in a fuel spill, resulted in the closure of all westbound travel lanes.
The crash resulted in undisclosed injuries.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
