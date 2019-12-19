Crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down Mass. Pike westbound in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Mass. Pike on Sturbridge.

The crash, which resulted in a fuel spill, resulted in the closure of all westbound travel lanes.

The crash resulted in undisclosed injuries.

Trooeprs on-scene, Mass. Pike westbound in Sturbridge for crash involving tractor-trailer and other vehicles. Injuries and fuel spill reported. All westbound lanes have been shut down. Developing. #MAtraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 19, 2019

#MAteaffic multi vehicle crash involving a TT unit with fuel spill. All lanes are closed at this time on I-90 W/B at the 77 mm in #Sturbridge — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 19, 2019

