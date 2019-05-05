Crash knocks out signal lights at Methuen intersection

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Signal lights in Methuen have been restored after a car crash knocked out the lights at an intersection early Sunday morning.

The crash knocked out the signal lights at the intersection of Pleasant Valley and Jackson streets.

Police say one person was hurt in the crash, but that person’s condition is not known at this time.

Transportation officials responded to the incident and repaired the signal lights at around 9:30 a.m.

Serious MVA Pleasant Valley St at Jackson St. One subject injured. Signal lights out for unknow amount of time. Seek alternate route through Monday. @cityofmethuen via @ChiefSolomon pic.twitter.com/l8onn1tfV0 — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) May 5, 2019

