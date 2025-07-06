YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a home in Yarmouth early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on South Shore Drive just after 6 a.m. found 2022 Mercedes SUV that crashed through the front of a home, according to Yarmouth police.

Following a brief investigation, officers located the operator at a nearby residence. The incident remains under investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)