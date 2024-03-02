AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash in Auburn on Friday left a utility pole on top of an overturned vehicle in Auburn.

The crash on Old Common Road forced the closure of the roadway while crews cleaned up the damage.

The driver of the vehicle was extricated and did not appear to suffer any serious injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

