Crash leaves van teetering over Boston construction site

Boston firefighters helped three people from this van, which was teetering 18 feet above a construction site. (Courtesy)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters responded to a motor vehicle accident Friday that left a minivan teetering 18 feet above a construction site.

Fire crews responding to a reported motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Beacon and Maitland streets about 4:40 p.m. called for tech rescue team after the saw the minivan was hanging over the site.

After stabilizing the van, three people were extricated by firefighters and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

This is a developing news story, 7News will be posting additional information as it becomes available.

Van is stabilized. (3) victims extricated by BFD and transported by @BEMSincidents . pic.twitter.com/QOnwqwznCd — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 6, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)