CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash on 495-S in Chelmsford caused a big backup Tuesday morning.

A dump truck rolled over onto an SUV.

One person was seriously hurt and flown to the hospital.

Officials cleared the scene and the road was reopened shortly after 10 a.m.

