QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy Police responded to a serious crash in Quincy Center Tuesday.

Police asked residents to avoid the area of 1250 Hancock St. before 2 p.m. as they conducted their investigation; Hancock Street temporarily closed going southbound at Dimmock Street.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)