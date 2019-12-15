TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash that happened on Interstate 495 in Tewksbury early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a crash on the southbound side of the highway around 2 a.m. found one car heavily damaged.

Crews towed the car away from the scene.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured.

The cause remains under investigation.

