WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound caused delays and injuries Wednesday night, according to the Westborough Fire Department.

The crash happened near the 107 mile marker.

There is no word on how many people were involved in the crash or how serious their injuries are.

No further information has been released.

