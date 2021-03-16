BOSTON (WHDH) - A crash on Interstate 93 northbound in the Savin Hill section of Dorchester caused major delays during the morning commute Tuesday.

Three lanes of traffic were blocked off with traffic backed up to the Braintree Split around 6 a.m.

The crash has since been cleared but residual delays remain.

No additional information has been released.

Crash just cleared but residual delays are no fun….80 mins. @7News https://t.co/J4BZE0ZdNi — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) March 16, 2021

