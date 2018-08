FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash involving a box truck and a semi-truck on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Framingham is causing heavy traffic.

The crash happened in the center lane just before exit 12.

Crews moved the trucks to the breakdown lane just before 8:15 a.m.

