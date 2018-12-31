BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews worked overnight to contain a hazardous materials spill in Boston.

Firefighters responding to the area of 88 Black Falcon Pier just before midnight found that a tractor-trailer had backed into a parked tractor-trailer, causing about 75 gallons of diesel to spill from a ruptured tank, fire officials wrote on Twitter.

A containment pool and Speedy Dry was used to contain and control the leak.

No injuries were reported.

