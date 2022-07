REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are clearing up a crash on Route 1A in Revere early Friday morning.

Part of the roadway shut down for a while after a driver hit a utility pole that left live power lines dangling.

Police and firefighters responded just before 1:00 a.m. as National Grid made repairs.

