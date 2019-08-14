Crash on Route 41 in Richmond leaves elderly woman dead, 2 injured

RICHMOND, MASS. (WHDH) - Richmond police say an elderly woman has died and three others were seriously injured in a crash on Route 41.

Police were called to the crash around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday where a 2012 Toyota Camry and a 2016 Honda accord collided injuring all three occupants.

The three victims were transported to Berkshire Medical Center where a 73-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries shortly after arrival.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information has been released.

