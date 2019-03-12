Crash on Zakim Bridge leaves car wedged under tractor-trailer

BOSTON (WHDH) - A crash on the Zakim Bridge left a car wedged under a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning, state police said.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of Interstate 93 around 9:30 a.m. found a vehicle that was stuck beneath a truck.

Emergency crews are on scene tending to those who were involved in the crash.

There was no immediate word regarding injuries.

Traffic delays are expected in the area through the morning the commute.

#MAtraffic TT vs. car Crash, I-93 NB on Zakim. Car wedged under truck. Expect delays. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 12, 2019

