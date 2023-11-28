SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded and a driver was taken away in an ambulance after a crash sent two cars into a closed Boston Market restaurant in Saugus Monday.

The crash happened Monday evening on Route 1.

Witnesses later speaking with 7NEWS said the driver of one car appeared to drive off the road before smashing into a parked car and throwing both vehicles into the building.

“I was a little shocked,” said Lucas Fernandes, describing the scene around him.

Fernandes works close to the crash site. He said he heard a loud bang and came outside to find his parked car had been the one that was hit in this crash.

“Mostly, I was concerned about the guy because I don’t know what happened,” he said. “I don’t know how fast he was driving to get two cars inside the store.”

Fernandes said he watched as first responders worked to get the driver out of his car and take him away from the scene.

Fernandes’ car was also eventually towed away with heavy damage.

Still on scene Monday night, one person said he brought the damaged building two months ago and had been working to renovate it to open in time for the new year. Such plans, the new owner said, will be disrupted by this crash.

While Fernandes’ car was taken away, the other car involved in this crash remained stuck upside down in the closed Boston Market as of around 9 p.m.

Firefighters said they had to remove a beam inside the building and, as a result, were working to shore up the structure before removing the second car.

The entire incident remained under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)