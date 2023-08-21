BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash overnight in Belmont that sent an SUV off the road, over a wall, and and into the side of a house.

Officers responding to a reported crash at Belmont and White streets found the sedan against the side of a home.

The vehicle has since been removed from the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox