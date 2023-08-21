BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash overnight in Belmont that sent an SUV off the road, over a wall, and and into the side of a house.

Officers responding to a reported crash at Belmont and White streets found the sedan against the side of a home.

The vehicle has since been removed from the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

