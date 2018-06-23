WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH) — An accident in Rhode Island sent wires crashing down Friday night, leaving a mother and two children trapped inside their car.

A pickup truck slammed into a utility pole, sending live wires onto another car around 7 p.m., police said.

The family inside the car was trapped for almost 30 minutes while rescue crews cut power.

“Electrical wires were charged at the time, so therefore it created a safety hazard for first responders and the occupants of the vehicle,” Sgt. Ronald Marcos said.

Crews rescued the mother and children who are said to be OK. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

