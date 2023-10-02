CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a building in Chelmsford on Sunday.

A preliminary investigation suggests a crash with another vehicle sent the SUV into the side the building around 7 p.m.

The crash caused some structural damage to the building but there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

