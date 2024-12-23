DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead following a crash on Route 3 South in Duxbury Monday morning around 5 a.m.

The crash, which shut down the southbound side of the highway, happened near the Franklin Street overpass.

“For the safety of motorists, investigators, and highway officials, State Police closed Route 3 South at exit 27 and diverted traffic onto Route 139 in Pembroke,” state police said in a statement. “The vehicle’s sole occupant was pronounced dead on scene. Their identity will be withheld at this time until appropriate notifications are made.”

The highway has reopened.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox