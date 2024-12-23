DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead following a crash on Route 3 South in Duxbury Monday morning around 5 a.m.

The crash, which shut down the southbound side of the highway, happened near the Franklin Street overpass.

“For the safety of motorists, investigators, and highway officials, State Police closed Route 3 South at exit 27 and diverted traffic onto Route 139 in Pembroke,” state police said in a statement. “The vehicle’s sole occupant was pronounced dead on scene. Their identity will be withheld at this time until appropriate notifications are made.”

The highway has reopened.

