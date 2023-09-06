SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a crash in Somerville overnight that snapped a light pole in the city’s shopping and dining district.

Police and fire crews responding to the Assembly Row crash found a red sedan with significant front end damage and a damaged light pole.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox