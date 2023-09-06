SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a crash in Somerville overnight that snapped a light pole in the city’s shopping and dining district.

Police and fire crews responding to the Assembly Row crash found a red sedan with significant front end damage and a damaged light pole.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

