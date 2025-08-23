BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash on the Bourne Bridge late Friday night prompted police to temporarily close it to traffic.

Video from the scene showed a black SUV and a silver pickup truck.

Regular traffic has since resumed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox