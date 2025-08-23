BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash on the Bourne Bridge late Friday night prompted police to temporarily close it to traffic.

Video from the scene showed a black SUV and a silver pickup truck.

Regular traffic has since resumed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)