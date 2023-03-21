A cat from Boise, Idaho has won the fifth annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.

Crash the one-eyed cat won out of ten rescue pets who were named finalists in the competition, including a mini horse from Andover named “Stewie Vuitton.”

After breaking his leg and jaw and losing an eye after a car hit him, Crash was rescued by Simply Cats animal shelter.

“He charmed his way into becoming our resident shelter cat, impressing visitors by performing tricks (high five, sit pretty, & more),” Simply Cats said in a statement. “He reminds our community that every cat is worth saving.”

Cadbury says it received thousands of entries from pet parents all over the country, including everything from dogs and cats to beavers and horses.

Crash will now take home the Cadbury Bunny ears and star in the 2023 “Cadbury Clucking Bunny” Easter commercial.

The winner also receives a cash prize of $5,000 and another $5,000 for animal shelter of their choice.

