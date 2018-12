CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Route 3 south in Chelmsford was temporarily closed Thursday morning following a crash with injuries, state police said.

The crash occurred just south of I-495 around 8:30 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted onto Route 495 from Route 3.

No additional information was immediately available.

#MAtraffic update: Rte 3 SB in #Chelmsford is still closed. Expected to be open in approx 20 minutes. Traffic still detoured onto I-495 from Rte 3. pic.twitter.com/hqSzKrhWL7 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 6, 2018

#Chelmsford Rt 3S south of 495 in #Chelmsford closed for crash with injuries. #MAtraffic diverted onto Rt 495 from Rt 3. @MassDOT & Chelmsford Fire EMS assisting. pic.twitter.com/OkPksg2P1c — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 6, 2018

