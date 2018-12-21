Crash with serious injury closes all northbound lanes on Route 495 in Middleboro

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A serious crash has closed all lanes on the northbound side of Route 495 in Middleboro.

State police say all lanes except the breakdown lane are currently closed on the highway. The crash occurred just north of Exit 6.

Police say the crash involves a serious injury. Heavy delays are expected.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on air and online for continued updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)