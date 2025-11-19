PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A wind turbine blade that fell into a cranberry bog in Plymouth earlier this month is still under investigation.

Crews revisited the scene on Tuesday, where the giant blade remains in the bog.

The company that operates the wind farm said it is in the process of removing it; the company has shut down three nearby turbines as a precaution as they determine what caused the blade to detach.

