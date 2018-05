WRENTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are searching for the person who left a crate full of kittens on the side of the highway in Wrentham.

The carrier was found on the side of I-495. Police said a good Samaritan found the kittens and brought them to the police station.

Police said the carrier was “steaming hot” when it was found but the kittens are now safe.

