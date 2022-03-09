BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents are bracing themselves for their next home heating oil delivery as prices surge close to $6 a gallon.

“I know it going to be crazy high,” said Sheri Anderson, who uses heating oil for her home. “We can do the best we can to keep the house warm with the fire place but there is still impact because we’re still showering, using the water, and running the dishwasher.”

In the two weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, the cost for heating oil in the Bay State has skyrocketed to levels that have not been seen in decades.

At Metro Energy in Boston, the price per gallon has climbed to $5.69.

“We’re calling our customers and saying, ‘Listen you’re getting a delivery today but I have to let you know about the price,'” Metro Energy co-owner Debbie Markarian said. “Usually we have a minimum gallons. We kind of cut that out of the picture because we know that’s a lot of money.”

While oil prices were expected to rise due to the pandemic, the uncertainty of the war in Ukraine is driving the record-high jump in prices, according to Energy economist Mark Wolfe.

“The markets don’t know what supply will look like tomorrow,” Wolfe said. “Prices have moved up quickly…This last jump, this last 25 cents to 30 cents a gallon jump is because of the war.”

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Massachusetts has also spiked to $4.30, according to the American Automobile Association.

