YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - On Tuesday, Governor Charlie Baker held a ceremonial signing for Nero’s Law on the four-year anniversary of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon’s death.

State leaders, law enforcement and loved ones all gathered at the Yarmouth Police Headquarters to honor the fallen hero and his brave K9 Nero who was badly injured during the incident.

Due to existing legislation, rescuers were forced to drive Nero to the animal hospital in a cruiser instead of an ambulance even though there were several available.

“This was part of the healing process. The closing of the book. The turning of the page. The opportunity to pull something positive out of such a horrible, terrible tragic situation,” Baker said.

In the wake of the tragedy, Sergeant Gannon’s loved ones worked with politicians to pass Nero’s Law which allows K9s injured in the line of duty to be treated and transported by medical professionals.

Gannon’s family said it is an important victory.

“We all looked. We entered the world of K9. We held hands and stuck together and created needed change,” said Gannon’s mother Denise. “I call that a success story.”

Denise Gannon stood by Gov. Baker’s side as he put his signature on the newly enacted law. For Baker, the bottom line is to be as loyal to K9 officers as they are to people.

“We should do what we can to save them. Because lord knows they would save us,” he said.

