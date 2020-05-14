‘Creativity and a lot of common sense’: Quincy parks reopening

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Quincy has decided it will not be waiting on Governor Baker’s say-so to open up their parks system.

Courts have been locked for weeks but starting Monday, 22 locations around Quincy will be re-opened from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“It takes a little bit of creativity and a lot of common sense,” Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Dave Murphy told 7NEWS.

Once the zip ties and the trash bags are removed, it will not be a free-for-all on the courts.

No pick-up games will be allowed. Only one person per hoop unless they are with immediate family or small children.

Those hoping to hit the tennis courts will only be allowed to play singles games — no doubles matches allowed.

“If the courts are occupied people can sign up for one-hour blocks and that’s to keep people from monopolizing them,” Murphy explained. “Staff will clipboards so people can sign up for one hour block so we can make sure everyone who wants to use the courts is able to.”

The city will be hiring workers to ensure people are following the guidelines and social distancing measures.

“Many of which are going to be high school, college kids who are looking for some income, some purpose and responsibility and get them out of the house,” Murphy said. “Give them something to do and allow our residents to get out and get some exercise and sunshine and enjoy the great park system we have here.”

