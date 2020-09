BOSTON (WHDH) - The creator of the beloved “Make Way for Ducklings” statue in Boston is celebrating her 92nd birthday Thursday.

The Newton resident created the iconic sculpture back in 1987.

It is based off the classic children’s book of the same name.

The ducks are often dressed in outfits for different occasions.

