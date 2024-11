NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Newton are warning shoppers about a credit card skimming scheme.

Authorities said a skimming device was found at the 7-11 on Washington Street on Wednesday.

Police are advising anyone who shopped there in the past few weeks to check their credit card and bank accounts for fraudulent activity.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)