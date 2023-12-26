SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway over the weekend after credit card skimmers were found at a grocery store in Sudbury, officials said.

Roche Bros. Supermarkets in a statement said the skimmers were found on two self-checkout pin pads at the chain’s Sudbury Farms location off Boston Post Road on Sunday.

Roche Bros. said it “immediately took steps to secure all registers at all locations and launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the activity.”

Roche Bros. operates 20 grocery stores around Massachusetts. As of Sunday, the chain said it determined the Boston Post Road Sudbury Farms store was the only store impacted.

While there was no confirmation that any customer data had been compromised, Roche Bros. said anyone who shopped at the Sudbury Farms site on or before Sunday may have been impacted.

Roche Bros. CEO Kevin Barner addressed the situation in his company’s statement, saying “Roche Bros. has strong policies in place to protect against these types of incidents, including conducting multiple security checks daily on our registers.”

“Roche Bros. is committed to protecting the confidentiality and security of our customers’ information and are issuing a press release to try and reach affected and potentially affected customers who we are not able to specifically identify,” Barner said.

Roche Bros. said it notified law enforcement after finding the skimmers.

Sudbury Chief of Police Scott Nix later confirmed his department responded, saying the incident remained under investigation Monday morning.

While authorities investigate in Sudbury, this is not the first time this year that skimmers have been found in local grocery stores.

Indeed, other devices have been found at various grocery stores in communities including Chelsea; Somerville; Reading; Haverhill; Concord, New Hampshire and Nashua, New Hampshire.

Police have launched investigations into other skimmer sightings.

The Better Business Bureau, in the meantime, has shared tips for shoppers to protect themselves.

Among tips, the BBB advises:

Keep a close eye on your bank and credit accounts.

Be wary if your card gets stuck in a chip reader.

Use contactless payment methods.

Go inside to a teller to withdraw cash from the bank

Use ATMs in banks

Cover the keypad

Don’t proceed if you feel resistance when your card is inserted.

