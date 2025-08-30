HARDWICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A paramedic and EMT were celebrated in West Brookfield on Friday for their quick actions in helping a man who went into cardiac arrest while biking in Hardwick.

Paramedic Ryan Bateman and EMT Emily Adamei responded to the incident and treated him at the scene before he was flown to a Worcester hospital, where he made a full recovery, according to a post on Facebook.

“This emphasizes the immediate need for advanced life support services for rural areas,” the post read. “We are extremely proud of our crew and our partners, Hardwick/ New Braintree Police, West Brookfield Police, UMass Life Flight, Hardwick Fire Department. We are happy to be able to serve the communities of West Brookfield, Hardwick and New Braintree. Strong work by all!”

