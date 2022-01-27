CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Preparations are underway throughout the Bay State as residents and plow crews get ready to dig out from up to two feet of snow in some places on Saturday.

Snow will begin falling late Friday night and will continue through Saturday evening, dumping 18 to 24 inches of snow across Eastern Massachusetts, including the North Shore, Boston, the South Shore, and the South Coast.

Beach erosion and minor to moderate coastal flooding are possible during high tide at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible and strong winds could cause tree damage, the National Weather Service warned.

Crews across the Bay State are gearing up for winter wallop, with workers heading out to cover the streets of Chelsea ahead of this weekend’s storm, pretreating the entire city.

The storm is expected to wrap up overnight Saturday with dry conditions by daybreak on Sunday.

