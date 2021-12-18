WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews across the Bay State have been hard at work all week preparing for this weekend’s winter storm amid a national plow driver shortage.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. on Saturday until 7 a.m. on Sunday for parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Essex, and Franklin counties.

“We contract a good portion of our snow work out across the city, we’ve got nine snow contractors…so far, we’ve gotten the firm commitment from all nine contractors that they’ve got the drivers to man the trucks,” said Boston Superintendent of Streets Mike Broehl.

In Weston, a large mound of salt was piled high as workers get ready to treat the roads once the flakes start to fly.

“It is tough, we’ve spent the last several months renewing our contracts with our vendors and, luckily, we have some good relationships in town and we’re able to fill our needs,” said Greg St. Louis, of Watertown Public Works.

The Metrowest, southern Worcester County, and communities outside of Boston along the Interstate 95 corridor will likely see a coating to 2 inches of snow.

Areas north of Route 2 up to the New Hampshire line could get 2 to 4 inches of snow.

A messy mix of snow, ice, and rain is on tap for most of the Bay State. Boston, the South Shore, the South Coast, and Cape Cod and the Islands will see mainly rain.

Up to 6 inches of snow could fall in southern New Hampshire, where a winter storm warning has been issued.

Motorists are being urged to plan on slippery road conditions, particularly Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.

For more on the forecast, click here to visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)