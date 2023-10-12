NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Newton say crews were able to extract a driver from a pond after their car ended up in the water while allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash.

The rescue occurred after crews were called to the pond in front of city hall around 10:30 a.m., off of Commonwealth Avenue and Walnut Street, according to the Newton Police Department.

Newton PD said members of the Newton Fire Department were able to get at the driver, who was not injured and was the only person inside the vehicle.

SKY7-HD later flew over the scene and spotted a white sedan submerged in the pond, with water up to its windows. A ladder could also be seen stretching from the nearby ground to the car’s hood.

According to police, before taking on water, the driver of the sedan was allegedly involved in a crash near 704 Walnut St., where they allegedly hit the rear of a vehicle.

Citing a witness, the police department said the driver then allegedly “travelled at a high rate of speed in reverse on Walnut Street,” onto a lawn, and into City Hall Pond.

In a statement later in the day, Newton PD said the vehicle was removed from the water and that the driver had been cited.

