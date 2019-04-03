Crews assist Medford woman who didn’t know she was pregnant before giving birth at home

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency responders rushed to the aid of a Medford woman who had “no idea” she was pregnant when she went into labor at home on Tuesday.

Medford firefighters responding to a report of a woman in labor arrived to find the woman had already given birth to a baby girl and was being comforted by a Medford police officer who had wrapped the baby in a blanket.

Fire officials said the crew provided supplemental oxygen and cut the umbilical cord.

The mother and her child were both taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The mother said she was unaware that she was pregnant.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)