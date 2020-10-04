Crews at scene of building fire in Maynard

MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews were at the scene after a fire broke out in a building on Sunday morning in Maynard, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the flames on Main Street found smoke pouring out of the top of the building when they arrived on scene.

Flames damaged the front exterior of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)