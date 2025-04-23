LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were back out on the Merrimack River Wednesday as the search continued for a missing 4-year-old boy from Lowell, police said.

SKY7-HD was above the river as search crews looked in the water and along the shore. Azriel Lopez was playing at a park when he fell into the water Saturday, and his family said they are praying for a miracle.

At around 5:44 p.m., emergency crews responded to a 911 call about a child in the water by the Western Canal near 300 Arcand Drive and the Merrimack River, according to the Lowell Police Department.

Police determined he was pulled by the current into the Merrimack River, prompting a search by local and state officials.

Police asked the public to stay away from areas where crews were actively searching.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

