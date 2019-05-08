Crews battle 2-alarm blaze in Stoneham

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a two-alarm house fire Wednesday night in Stoneham.

Firefighters responded to a home at 11 Sherwood Road about 6:25 p.m. after the homeowner called 911 to report a fire inside the home, Stoneham fire officials say.

Crews arrived within minutes to find a fully-involved kitchen fire.

Firefighters were eventually able to extinguish the blaze within an hour, but the house sustained serious damage.

The resident was not able to return home Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

