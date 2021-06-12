BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a 2-alarm fire at an auto repair store in Billerica on Saturday, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire at Midas Muffler on Boston Road around 12 p.m. found smoke pouring out of the roof of the building.

Fire crews from Burlington, Bedford, Chelmsford and Tewksbury provided mutual aid at the scene, according to officials.

No additional information was immediately available and an investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)