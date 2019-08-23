Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Halifax home

HALIFAX, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a two-alarm blaze that broke out at a multi-family home in Halifax Friday.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire at a house on Plymouth Street around 2:30 p.m. found heavy smoke and flames showing from the first floor of the two-family home, according to a release issued by the department.

One firefighter was treated at the scene and transported to Brockton Hospital with undisclosed injuries. Their condition has not been released.

The fire was sparked due to a faulty electrical outlet, according to firefighters.

