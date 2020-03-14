Crews battle 2-alarm fire at historic Edison Building in Nubian Square

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews extinguished a 2-alarm fire in the historic Edison Building in Roxbury’s Nubian Square early Saturday morning.

Crews responding to a fire around 5:30 a.m. on Warren Street saw heavy smoke coming from a large commercial building, fire officials said.

One person suffered minor injuries, but the fire was contained and extinguished, officials said.

The person is expected to be OK and the fire, which caused an estimated $250,000 in damages, is under investigation.

