Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Leicester home

LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire Friday at a home in Leicester.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire at a house on Henshaw Street found smoke pouring out of the top of the home.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene around 6 p.m. as crews focused their efforts to extinguish the blaze on the roof of the home.

Several animals and people could also be seen on the lawn.

No injuries have been reported.

It is unclear what started the fire.

