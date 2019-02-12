Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Reading home

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire in Reading Tuesday night that broke out during a snowstorm.

Firefighters responded to the area of South Street to battle the blaze.

Fire officials closed off South Street between Main and Hopkins streets.

The homeowners are safe, officials say.

No further information was immediately available.

