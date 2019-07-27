Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Stoneham home

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a two-alarm blaze that broke out at a home in Stoneham Saturday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire at a house on Emery Court around 9:30 p.m. found the home fully engulfed with smoke pouring out of the roof.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

