Crews battle 2-alarm fire in densely packed area of Boston’s South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire that broke out inside a building in a densely packed area of Boston’s South End Wednesday evening.

Crews responding to a fire at a seven-story building at 89 East Dedham Street around 6:30 p.m. found smoke billowing out of the roof.

The building is under construction.

https://twitter.com/BostonFire/status/1240409754347937795

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)