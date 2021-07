BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews battled a house fire in Boston on Saturday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Adams St. around 11 a.m. found smoke showing from a 2.5-story occupied building. The fire spread to both floors and extended into the attic, according to fire officials.

No additional information was immediately available.

Heavy fire knocked down companies are overhauling. pic.twitter.com/A4SMbt4DlI — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 3, 2021

